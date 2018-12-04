Gary Neville and Martin Tyler win Football Supporters’ Federation awards

Gary Neville won the Pundit of the Year award

Gary Neville and Martin Tyler were both honoured at the Football Supporters’ Federation Awards on Monday.

The FSF Awards are the largest supporter-led awards in the UK, with categories ranging from Men's Player of the Year to Away Day of the Year and Podcast of the Year.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scooped the Men's Player of the Year award ahead of Chelsea's Eden Hazard.

Sky Sports pundit Neville won the Pundit of the Year award for the second year in a row, with newcomer Alex Scott finishing as runner-up.

.@GNev2: "I prefer the co-commentary, because I feel like I'm in the game" when asked if he prefers studio or the gantry. — The FSF (@The_FSF) December 3, 2018

Tyler won the Commentator of the Year award for the sixth consecutive season.

More than 366,000 votes were cast for the awards, which were presented at The Pavilion at the Tower of London.

Arsenal forward Beth Mead won Women's Player of the Year while Away Day of the Year went to Preston.