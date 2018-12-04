Paris Saint-Germain v Montpellier called off following riots in Paris

Paris Saint-Germain's home game against Montpellier has been postponed at the request of the police due to the continued unrest affecting Paris.

The match was due to take place on Saturday at 4pm but with the French capital having been rocked by riots over the last few weekends, the decision has been taken to call the game off.

French football authorities say police fear they will not have enough forces available to guarantee security amid protests in Paris city centre.

The postponement means PSG will have a free weekend ahead of their vital Champions League clash with Red Star Belgrade in Serbia.

Riots have hit Paris on successive weekends, forcing PSG's game to be called off

Speaking ahead of his side's trip to face Strasbourg on Wednesday, head coach Thomas Tuchel said: "We accept this postponement. We'll have to manage this situation to stay in shape before Belgrade. Security is absolutely important."

PSG are in the same group as Liverpool, Red Star and Napoli and need to win to have any hope of progressing to the knockout stages.

A new date for the fixture is still to be announced.