Ligue 1 round-up: Radamel Falcao seals win for Thierry Henry's Monaco

Radamel Falcao (L) celebrates after scoring one of two penalties against Amiens

Radamel Falcao converted two penalties as Thierry Henry's Monaco won 2-0 at fellow strugglers Amiens to climb out of Ligue 1's bottom three.

The Colombian had missed twice from the spot this season but kept his cool two minutes before the break at the Stade de la Licorne after Emil Krafth had upended Benoit Badiashile.

Amiens defender Bakaye Dibassy was sent off for catching the Monaco captain with a raised boot in the 90th minute, and Falcao wrapped up a second victory in three games with another penalty deep into stoppage time.

Monaco's victory took them above their opponents and Dijon, in addition to opening up a five-point gap on bottom club Guingamp.

Lille moved into second place behind runaway leaders Paris Saint-Germain with a 1-0 victory over Montpellier at Stade de la Mosson.

Nicolas Pepe's right-footed shot after just six minutes proved enough to take Lille above Montpellier, albeit 13 points behind PSG, as they claimed their first league win in five matches.

In Tuesday's other game, Nice were held to a goalless draw at home by Angers, with the visitors collecting a point despite a late red card for goalkeeper Ludovic Butelle.