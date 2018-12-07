Aston Villa's Tammy Abraham and Norwich's Daniel Farke win Sky Bet Championship November awards

Tammy Abraham is the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for November

Aston Villa striker Tammy Abraham has been named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for November.

It was six goals in four games for a striker who has been revitalised and infused with confidence by Dean Smith.

Back to his predatory best, attacking space and finishing with aplomb, the highlight was his four-goal haul against Nottingham Forest.

Abraham said: "I'm delighted to be named Player of the Month. It's been a great few weeks for us as a team as well as me personally. Hopefully we can continue that over a busy Christmas period and beyond."

Daniel Farke is the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for November

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke has been named the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for November.

There was a time when Norwich fans chided Farke over his team's defensive mindset, but no more. Having set the platform, the German has now unleashed his players, taking them to the top of the Sky Bet Championship with 10 points and 12 goals from four games.

Farke said: "At the start of the season, you couldn't predict that we'd be in this position after 20 games and the lads have been brilliant so far.

"It's always important for everything to come together in football and at the moment, we're finding a good balance between protecting our own goal and creating a lot of chances and to be effective in using them. "We've scored many, many goals in recent weeks but didn't forget to do our basic work."

Sky Bet League One

Manager: Lee Bowyer, Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has been named the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month for November.

It was a perfect month for Charlton and for Bowyer who led his side into the Play-Off positions with four wins from four games. He has built a team with a solid defensive foundation, as evidenced by just two goals conceded in the month.

Bowyer said: "I'm over the moon. But I'm not just delighted for myself because it is something for the club as well. Everyone is involved, including all the staff that nobody sees, and the players because they are the ones who go out and win games.

"We prepare them as best as we can and that's my job, but the most important thing is the players are getting rewarded. I get the trophy but it's not just about what we do, and the fans are part of it too. We are all in this together, the players, the fans, everybody."

Player: Elliot Lee, Luton Town

Luton Town attacking midfielder Elliot Lee has been named the Sky Bet League One Player of the Month for November.

Lee scored five goals and made another with a delightful clipped pass against Plymouth, but it was his footballing intelligence which stood out most. He possesses an uncanny knack for arriving in the box at exactly the right moment.

Lee said: "In this team, wherever you play, you're going to get chances. It's good to be top scorer despite not playing as an out and out striker.

"I like to think that I am a natural goalscorer and this month I've found myself in the right place at the right time, so I'm happy with how it's going at the minute."

Sky Bet League Two

Manager: Ryan Lowe, Bury

Bury manager Ryan Lowe has been named the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month for November.

Dejected over his failure to keep Bury up as caretaker last season, Lowe is showing the club were right to trust him with the post. He has built a side full of attacking intent - his payback was 14 goals and 10 points from four games.

Sky Sports' EFL pundit Don Goodman said: "Lowe's Bury side are fast becoming one of the most exciting sides to watch in the whole EFL, with players throughout the team capable of entertaining the Shakers fans.

"They've already notched four or more goals on six separate occasions this season, with three of those coming in November league games."

Player: Jay O'Shea, Bury

Bury midfielder Jay O'Shea has been named the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month for November.

It was a month to savour for O'Shea with four goals and two assists as Bury scored for fun in November. O'Shea used the spaces created by the likes of Danny Mayor to shoot at will. With two free-kicks, three of his goals came from outside the area.

O'Shea said: "I think I won the award two years ago, at Chesterfield, but it's definitely the best run I've been on at Bury.

"I think confidence and the way the team is playing is what has allowed me to get so many opportunities in front of goal and the way the team's been performing has allowed me to chip in with a few myself."