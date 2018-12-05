Checkatrade Trophy: Bristol Rovers defeat Swansea U21s

Darrell Clarke's Bristol Rovers side are through

Bristol Rovers beat Swansea U21s 2-1 in the second round of the Checkatrade Trophy on Wednesday night.

Rovers fell behind early in the second half after a Jordan Garrick strike at the Liberty Stadium, but bounced back to win thanks to goals from Tony Craig and Alex Jakubiak.

Shrewsbury saw off fellow Sky Bet League One side Walsall with a 2-1 home win. Alex Gilliead and Doug Loft netted either side of half-time for the Shrews before Kieron Morris' consolation.

Southend are also through after beating Luton on penalties. The Hatters had taken the lead with nine minutes to go as Arthur Read struck at Kenilworth Road, but Stephen McLaughlin netted with a minute to go to send the game to a shootout, which Southend won 4-2.

Rochdale's clash with Oldham was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, with a new date to be confirmed.

The draw for the third round will take place on Saturday, December 8, live on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday from 12.20pm.