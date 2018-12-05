Football News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • Pundits
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet

Copa del Rey: Barcelona cruise through

Last Updated: 05/12/18 11:18pm

Barcelona cruised through in the Copa del Rey
Barcelona cruised through in the Copa del Rey

Denis Suarez struck twice for Copa del Rey holders Barcelona as they thrashed Cultural Leonesa 4-1 on Wednesday to progress to the last 16 5-1 on aggregate.

The Barcelona midfielder has barely been used this season but put himself in the shop window with a confident display against the third-tier visitors in a comfortable round of 32 second-leg victory.

Holding a 1-0 first-leg lead Barcelona soon stretched that advantage, with Munir El Haddadi slamming a strike into the top corner after 18 minutes to complete a slick team move.

Suarez curled home a delightful second from distance to double the lead and Malcom headed in the third from Ivan Rakitic's cross.

The Croatian captained a much-rotated side, with key players like Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique left out of the squad to rest for Saturday's Catalan derby against Espanyol.

Sene pulled a goal back from close range but highly-rated playmaker Riqui Puig appeared in the second half for his Barcelona debut and created the fourth goal with a sweet dink that Suarez dispatched coolly.

The only blemish for Barca came when Brazilian winger Malcolm appeared to suffer a late injury and was taken off, amid an injury crisis at the club with Luis Suarez, Samuel Umtiti and Sergi Roberto among players sidelined.

Barcelona, who have won the competition a record 30 times and for the last four seasons, will be joined in the next round by Real Sociedad, who knocked out Celta Vigo 3-1 on aggregate after a 2-0 win.

Villarreal thrashed Almeria 8-0 (11-3) to progress with striker Karl Toko Ekambi scoring four, while Sevilla edged past Villanovense 1-0 (1-0) thanks to Andre Silva's 49th-minute strike and Real Valladolid beat Mallorca 2-1 (4-2).

Atletico Madrid hammered Sant Andreu 4-0 (5-0), while Girona came from behind to beat Alaves 2-1

Play Super 6

Predict 6 correct scores for your chance to win £250K.

Trending

©2018 Sky UK