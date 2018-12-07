Dean Smith berates officials after Aston Villa's controversial draw with West Brom

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith admitted his side "should've taken all three points" in their 2-2 West Midlands derby draw with West Brom on Friday.

Anwar El Ghazi's strike had given Villa the lead out of the blue after 12 minutes - though it was later credited as an Ahmed Hegazi own-goal - before he added his own later, to restore the lead after Dwight Gayle had levelled proceedings.

But Villa were denied all three points in stoppage time at The Hawthorns as Baggies striker Jay Rodriguez challenged goalkeeper Orjan Nyland and bundled the loose ball over the line from close range, with the aid of his hand.

Smith, who appeared visibly frustrated after the game, called the officials' performance into question after the incident appeared to be missed by both the linesman and referee Darren England.

He said: "We've gone toe to toe with a team that got relegated from the Premier League last year at their home patch. In the second half we were so much better and created some really big chances... we probably should've put the game to bed with the chances we've had.

"But we still should be walking away with three points; everybody can see it, everybody knows. The lad has admitted it himself - I think he handballs it twice. I think he handballs it when he challenges Orjan and handballs it pushing it into the net.

"It something that, when you get a reaction from all 11 players, you know that something is amiss. Looking at it, the linesman is in a really good position to see it and that's their job that they are paid to do. Unfortunately they didn't do that today."

The result leaves Villa two points outside the play-offs with 21 games played.