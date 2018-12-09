Football News

Women's Super League: Georgia Stanway keeps Manchester City unbeaten

City move level with Arsenal, Chelsea go third

Last Updated: 09/12/18 6:00pm

Georgia Stanway (L) celebrates with Nikita Parris (R) after scoring the winner for Manchester City against Birmingham
Georgia Stanway (L) celebrates with Nikita Parris (R) after scoring the winner for Manchester City against Birmingham

Manchester City remain unbeaten in the Women's Super League after a narrow 1-0 victory at home to Birmingham moved them level on points with leaders Arsenal.

Georgia Stanway's 12th-minute strike was all that separated the two high-flying sides after the England striker slotted past visiting goalkeeper Hannah Hampton to earn City a fourth straight league win.

Beth England netted a second-half double as Chelsea moved up to third thanks to a comprehensive 4-0 victory at second-bottom Brighton.

The away side took the lead in the 65th minute as Magdalena Eriksson found the bottom corner and England's header four minutes later and last-minute effort sandwiched Ji So-Yun's 76th-minute strike.

West Ham remain sixth after a comfortable 5-0 triumph over bottom side Yeovil, with Alisha Lehmann on target with a first-half double.

Julia Simic also scored twice as she scored either side of Brianna Visalli's 53rd-minute header to complete an emphatic win.

Ella Rutherford and Katie Rood were on target in the second half as Bristol City saw off Everton 2-0, while the spoils were shared in a 2-2 draw between Reading and Liverpool.

The visitors went ahead twice through Courtney Sweetman-Kirk in each half but were pegged back both times by former Reds midfielder Fara Williams, who won her side a point.

