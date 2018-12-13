Who's on Sky Sports this weekend?

Another bumper football weekend is in store on Sky Sports - get the lowdown on who is playing when with our handy guide.

Manchester City vs Everton

Saturday, 11.30am, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event

Heading into Saturday's live game, Manchester City are second in the Premier League table but could reclaim top spot against Everton, who have drawn their last two Premier League games. Leroy Sane also spearheaded a City comeback in the Champions League on Tuesday as they topped their group.

Southampton vs Arsenal

Sunday, 12.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event

Ralph Hasenhuttl's first game at St Mary's comes against an opponent in form, as Arsenal arrive on the south coast. Unai Emery's side are unbeaten in 14 Premier League games while Southampton have won just once in the league this season. Despite losing his first match against Cardiff, Hasenhuttl has had more time to work with his squad, home advantage and no midweek game. Can he make it count?

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Sunday, 3.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event

One of the biggest games in the Premier League calendar is live on Sky Sports this weekend as Liverpool welcome fierce rivals Manchester United to Anfield. Liverpool will be buoyed by their Champions League success in midweek and despite having already qualified, Jose Mourinho's side lost to Valencia. But form goes out of the window in these games, and bragging rights are firmly on the line.

Also on Sky Sports this weekend:

Sheffield United vs West Brom (Friday, 7pm, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event)

Bristol City vs Norwich City (Saturday, 5.15pm, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event)

Hibernian vs Celtic (Sunday, 12pm, Sky Sports Football)

Derby vs Nottingham Forest (Monday, 7pm, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event)

Soccer AM

Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky One, Saturday, 10am

Fenners, Lloyd and Jimmy welcome you into the weekend with another morning of football fun from Sky Studios.

Soccer Saturday

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports News, Saturday, 12pm

Jeff Stelling is back to guide you through another packed Saturday football schedule with news of all the goals as they go in plus plenty of fun and debate with guests Paul Merson, Charlie Nicholas, Phil Thompson and Matt Le Tissier.

Sunday Supplement

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football, Sunday, 9.30am

John Cross, Oliver Kay and Neil Custis join Neil Ashton to discuss the big football talking points and look ahead to the Super Sunday action.

Goals on Sunday

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, Sunday 11am

Join Kammy and Ben Shepherd on the sofa with their guest Neil Warnock, for a round-up of all the latest football news and goals.