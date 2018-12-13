Football News

LISTEN: EFL Matters podcast - Darren Ferguson joins David Prutton

Last Updated: 13/12/18 7:57pm

Don't miss EFL Matters on Sky Sports Football every Thursday
Listen to the EFL Matters podcast, as Darren Ferguson joins David Prutton.

Prutton kicks things off with a Christmas quiz about the year so far, before Ferguson discusses what life is like for a manager over the festive period and his time at Doncaster.

You can listen to this week's EFL Matters podcast right here.

Discussion then turns to Portsmouth's form in League One and Darrell Clarke's departure from Bristol Rovers, before a look ahead to this week's live Championship games, including Derby v Nottingham Forest and Bristol City v Norwich.

