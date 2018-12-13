LISTEN: EFL Matters podcast - Darren Ferguson joins David Prutton
Last Updated: 13/12/18 7:57pm
Listen to the EFL Matters podcast, as Darren Ferguson joins David Prutton.
Prutton kicks things off with a Christmas quiz about the year so far, before Ferguson discusses what life is like for a manager over the festive period and his time at Doncaster.
Discussion then turns to Portsmouth's form in League One and Darrell Clarke's departure from Bristol Rovers, before a look ahead to this week's live Championship games, including Derby v Nottingham Forest and Bristol City v Norwich.
