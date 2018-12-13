Soccer Saturday Super 6 stat pack: £250k up for grabs

Play Super 6 for the chance to win £250k!

Another weekend means another £250,000 jackpot prize is there for the taking - boost your chances of winning with our stat pack.

Play Super 6 for the chance to win £250k!

Jeff Stelling has given away £1.75m thanks to Super 6 winners - but 16 game weeks have now gone by without a winner.

Can you land the prize? Just predict the six correct scorelines from the five Premier League games and one Sky Bet Championship fixture to win. From the main men to the key stats, get your lowdown here...

Crystal Palace vs Leicester

Key stat: Crystal Palace have lost 10 of their 16 Premier League matches this campaign - only Fulham have fared worse with 11 - while Leicester have scored in each of their last nine away matches.

Roy Hodgson has a lot of work to do with his Crystal Palace side

Form: After a brief unbeaten run of two matches, Roy Hodgson's Palace side have lost their last two to Brighton and West Ham respectively, putting them in 16th place. Leicester saw their six-match unbeaten run come to an end as Tottenham took three points from the King Power Stadium.

Main men: Wilfried Zaha has netted in his last two fixtures against Leicester, while James Maddison has five goals and two assists to his name in his first Premier League season with the Foxes.

Best backed: 0-1 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Huddersfield vs Newcastle

Key stat: Huddersfield have only registered two wins in their last 13 encounters with Newcastle, drawing four of those, while three of the last five top-flight meetings between the two have ended as draws.

Form: David Wagner's team have lost three in a row which has seen them drop back into the relegation zone, losing to Arsenal in their last outing. Newcastle are also winless in three matches and Matt Doherty struck in injury-time for Wolves on Sunday to deny them a point, which has left them in 15th.

Salomon Rondon opened the scoring for Newcastle against Everton

Main men: Mathias Jorgensen is joint-top scorer for Huddersfield along with the now-injured Aaron Mooy, but it will be his job to keep the goals out on Saturday in the crunch clash with Newcastle, who will look to Salomon Rondon to find the net once more. Rondon has contributed three of his side's last six goals.

Best backed: 0-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Tottenham vs Burnley

Key stat: Under Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham have not lost to Burnley, winning four times and drawing twice, while the visitors have a clean-sheet percentage of 18 across all matches against Tottenham.

Form: Spurs have only lost two of their last 14 matches in all competitions and are only six points behind leaders Liverpool in third position. Sean Dyche's side ended their eight-match winless run with an important 1-0 victory over Brighton at Turf Moor.

Harry Kane has fond memories of this fixture

Main men: Harry Kane has hit four in five appearances against Burnley, including a hat-trick when the two sides last met. Up against him will be James Tarkowski, who in only his second appearance since his return from injury, helped keep a clean sheet against Brighton and recorded his third goal of the season for the Clarets.

Best backed: 2-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Watford vs Cardiff

Key stat: This will be the first top-flight encounter between these two teams, with Watford winning the last meeting 4-2 in the 2014 Championship campaign. Cardiff are winless in their last nine Premier League away matches, drawing once and losing eight.

Form: Watford accumulated 12 points from their opening four games, but have only registered nine in their last 12 Premier League matches, winning twice, drawing three times and losing the other seven. Cardiff have won three of their last five league games, putting them 14th.

Abdoulaye Doucoure is in goalscoring form for Watford

Main men: Abdoulaye Doucoure has scored in each of his last two, despite playing in the holding midfielder position for Watford. Callum Paterson has found the net four times in his last eight games, including scoring the winner against Southampton last time out.

Best backed: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Wolves vs Bournemouth

Key stat: Wolves have lost their last three matches to Bournemouth by a 2-1 scoreline on each occasion, with their last victory against them coming in 1989.

Form: Wolves followed up their winless run of six matches with 2-1 wins over Chelsea and Newcastle, lifting them to mid-table. Eddie Howe's Cherries have just the solitary win from their last six, losing the other five, however they still sit in eighth despite their poor form.

Diogo Jota has two in two for Wolves

Main men: Diogo Jota found the net in Wolves' wins against Chelsea and Newcastle and could have had more last weekend. Callum Wilson has three goals in his last six for Bournemouth, finding the net in both games against the Manchester clubs.

Best backed: 2-3 (40/1 with Sky Bet)

Aston Villa vs Stoke

Key stat: Aston Villa have drawn three of their last six home matches against Stoke, who have drawn six times on their travels this campaign.

Form: The hosts are unbeaten in six with four wins and two draws, putting them in eighth position, four points adrift of the play-off places. Gary Rowett's Stoke team are unbeaten in eight and lie in 10th, knowing a win at Villa Park will take them above their opponents.

Tammy Abraham has hit 11 goals this season

Main men: Tammy Abraham was named as Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for November after his four-goal haul against Nottingham Forest, netting six times in the month for Villa. Sam Clucas has been directly involved in four goals in his last three appearances for Stoke, scoring once and creating three.

Best backed: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)