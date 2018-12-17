EFL Essential Stats: Ipswich finally win at home

Freddie Sears of Ipswich Town celebrates his side's 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic

Ipswich, Norwich and Sol Campbell's Macclesfield feature in our look at the top stats and facts from the weekend's action in the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two.

Ipswich win at home

Ipswich finally recorded their first win at Portman Road this season thanks to Freddie Sears' goal against Wigan on Saturday. Not only did the win end a club-record run of 12 home league games without a victory but the stats show that it was a remarkable triumph against the odds.

Paul Lambert's side managed only two attempts during the entire match, the joint lowest by any side in a Championship game this season, and their only attempt on target was Sears' winning goal. They also had an expected goals (xG) rating of 0.12, the lowest of any side in a Championship game this season.

Ipswich 1-0 Wigan 2 Attempts 16 1 On target 2 3 Corners 7 10 Touches in opp. box 28 0.12 Expected goals (xG) 1.49

Canaries continue to fly

At the other end of the table Ipswich's bitter rivals Norwich extended their unbeaten run to 10 games.

Despite losing top spot to Leeds over the weekend, Daniel Farke's side are now on their best unbeaten league run for six years. If they avoid defeat against Blackburn next weekend it will be their best run since going 16 games unbeaten in 2009/10 League One under Paul Lambert.

Bolton blues

Bolton's 1-0 defeat to Leeds on Saturday extends their winless run to 12 Championship games, the worst current winless run in all 4 English divisions.

Phil Parkinson's side started the season with 10 points from their first four games but since then, they have won only eight from a possible 54 and are now in the championship relegation places.

Early bath

Saturday's win against AFC Wimbledon means that Charlton have now won six of their last seven League One games.

However, their latest win was far from straightforward after they had Naby Sarr sent off after only 56 seconds. The French defender's dismissal is now the quickest in the Addicks' history beating the previous record of three minutes set by Nicky Weaver against Plymouth in April 2008, a match Charlton also won.

Campbell off the mark

Sol Campbell won his first game as a manager as Maccesfield beat Crawley 2-0 at Moss Rose on Saturday.

The Silkmen have now won three of their last four league games under caretaker manager Danny Whittaker, and now Campbell, having started the season with one win in their first 18 games.