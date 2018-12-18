Transfer Talk: What next for Manchester United after sacking Jose Mourinho

The first episode from the third series of our Transfer Talk podcast is here!

Host Tom White is joined by Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth and football writer Adam Bate to discuss the ramifications of Manchester United's decision to sack manager Jose Mourinho.

The panel take an in-depth look at the reasons behind Mourinho's dismissal and debate whether the current transfer structure at United needs an overhaul.

With so many United players entering the final months of their contract at the club, they also discuss the pressing issues facing any new permanent manager.

The panel examine the squads of the title challengers and top four rivals and where they may need to strengthen ahead of the second half of the season.

Tom is also joined by Pete Graves and North East reporter Keith Downie to assess the current situation at Newcastle and how the potential takeover of the club is affecting manager Rafa Benitez's January plans.

There is news on West Ham, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Southampton, Everton and Wolves as the panel round up their needs ahead of the window.

And finally in Scotland, Sky Sports pundit Andy Walker discusses the areas where Celtic and Rangers will aim to strengthen.