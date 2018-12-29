WATCH & VOTE: MLS goal of the year 2018 featuring Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic

We have been treated to some brilliant goals across the pond in 2018 but which strike gets your vote as the best in the MLS this year?

We have picked out eight of the best, including brilliant strikes from a couple of familiar faces.

Wayne Rooney's 30-yard free-kick in DC United's 1-0 win over Toronto is included, while his former Manchester United team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic features twice with strikes for LA Galaxy against Los Angeles FC and Toronto.

Who can forget Rooney's stunning assist for Luciano Acosta as DC United beat Orlando City 3-2? That goal also features in our package.

So, who scored the best goal of 2018 in the MLS?

You can watch all the goals by hitting play on the video at the top of the page before voting for your favourite below...