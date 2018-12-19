LISTEN: The Debate podcast - Craig Bellamy, Paul Merson, Les Reed, Tim Sherwood

Listen to the latest edition of The Debate as Craig Bellamy, Paul Merson, Tim Sherwood and Les Reed joined Geoff Shreeves.

The panel dissected Tottenham's victory over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup and gave their reaction to the scenes that marred the game as Dele Alli was hit by a bottle.

Download The Debate podcast here

Merson gave a passionate defence to Jose Mourinho, who he felt was badly let down by his players while Reed provided an insight to his work behind the scenes at Southampton.

Listen to The Debate Podcast and subscribe to listen to every episode via your favourite podcast app