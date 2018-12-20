Celtic's Mikey Johnston repaying Brendan Rodgers' confidence, says James McFadden

Mikey Johnston scored his first goal for the club against Motherwell

Mikey Johnston has a massive future at Celtic and could be the ideal replacement for injured striker Odsonne Edouard, according to James McFadden.

The 19-year-old scored his first goal in Wednesday's 3-0 win against Motherwell moments after replacing Edouard.

Former Scotland international McFadden insists Brendan Rodgers was right to show belief in the winger.

McFadden told Sky Sports News: "He [Johnston] plays predominantly on the left-hand side but was deployed in the central role and it's something that as a young player it's great because it's showing confidence Rodgers has in him.

"It's a fantastic goal, he scored his first goal and got the monkey off his back, it was playing on his mind a bit."

Celtic are in the midst of the tightest title race for more than five years with just two points separating the top three.

With Celtic's only available striker Edouard picking up an injury, McFadden says the door could now be open for Johnston.

"He's a player that plays with high confidence, he's very direct, he's tricky," McFadden said. "He has a massive future and could well fill the gap left by Edouard."

Celtic leapfrogged their city-rivals into top position as Rangers drew a blank in a 0-0 draw with Hibernian, the third time in five games they have failed to find the net.

McFadden believes there is too much reliance on top goalscorer Alfredo Morelos and other players need to start stepping up.

"Morelos is the man that scores all the goals. He had plenty of chances last night again, he always does. But when he doesn't score he seems to get the blame.

"Tavernier's chipped in with a few goals, mostly pens and free-kicks, but that's a fullback. You need other players, your midfielders, the wide players getting in on the act," he added.

"You need your No 9 to be scoring goals and when he's not, you need your midfielders and wide players to be chipping in as well."