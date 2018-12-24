WATCH: Tottenham players meet young fans at Christmas party

2:45 Tottenham players met young fans at the club's junior Christmas party, including Dele Alli, and his teammates think he will be going empty-handed this Christmas Tottenham players met young fans at the club's junior Christmas party, including Dele Alli, and his teammates think he will be going empty-handed this Christmas

Tottenham's players provided their young fans with an early present when they turned up at the club's junior Christmas party.

Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Kieran Trippier were among the Spurs stars to make an appearance. They took part in Christmas games and even answered the questions of some young fans who had a go at being Sky Sports News reporters.

The Spurs players were unanimous in agreeing that Dele Alli is the naughtiest player in the squad and will not be receiving a visit from Santa this Christmas.

On the other hand, Saint Nick will definitely be heading to nice guy Heung-Min Son's house, according to Kane.

The Spurs striker also revealed what is on his Christmas list this year - Kane wants a Premier League title from Santa.