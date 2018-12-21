WATCH: SSN in 60 seconds

Sky Sports News in 60 seconds

Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Liverpool will be top of the Premier League at Christmas after they moved four points clear with a 2-0 win at Wolves.

Manchester United caretaker manager Gunnar Solskjaer has said he would "love" the job full-time.

Alexis Sanchez has denied betting with a Manchester United team-mate on Jose Mourinho's sacking.

Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora were involved in a clash after their weigh-in before their big heavyweight rematch, live on Sky Sports Box Office on Saturday night.