WATCH: SSN in 60 seconds
Last Updated: 21/12/18 10:31pm
Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.
Liverpool will be top of the Premier League at Christmas after they moved four points clear with a 2-0 win at Wolves.
Manchester United caretaker manager Gunnar Solskjaer has said he would "love" the job full-time.
Alexis Sanchez has denied betting with a Manchester United team-mate on Jose Mourinho's sacking.
Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora were involved in a clash after their weigh-in before their big heavyweight rematch, live on Sky Sports Box Office on Saturday night.