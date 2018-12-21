La Liga round-up: Alaves win at Real Sociedad, Girona and Getafe draw

Jonathan Calleri scored the only goal as Alaves beat Real Sociedad 1-0

Jonathan Calleri claimed the only goal as Alaves climbed to fifth place in La Liga with a 1-0 win at Real Sociedad.

Former West Ham loanee Calleri headed home Borja Baston's 11th-minute cross from close range to end his side's run of four league games without victory.

Sociedad dominated possession at Anoeta but were unable to find a leveller as they slipped to a fourth successive LaLiga defeat.

Ex-Manchester United midfielder Adnan Januzaj, Miguel Angel Moya and Mikel Oyarzabal went close for the hosts, while Alaves striker Baston, on loan from Swansea, could have doubled the visitors' advantage.

Sociedad remain in 15th position, four points above the relegation zone.

Earlier on Friday, high-flying Getafe had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Girona after conceding a late equaliser.

Spanish forward Angel looked to have set the visitors on course for a second successive win when he volleyed home just after the hour mark.

But Bernardo Espinosa headed in from close range five minutes from time following Alex Granell's cross to prevent the eighth-placed hosts suffering a third consecutive loss.