Phil Brown takes over at Indian Super League side FC Pune City

Phil Brown is the new manager of Indian outfit FC Pune City

Former Swindon boss Phil Brown has been appointed manager of Indian Super League side FC Pune City.

Pune, who sit seventh in the 10-team ISL heading into the New Year, have turned to Brown whose eight-month tenure as boss of League Two Swindon ended last month.

Brown spent six years as Sam Allardyce's assistant at Bolton before going on to manage Derby, Hull and Preston.

Steve Coppell has managed three different Indian Super League sides

The 59-year-old spent almost five years as Southend manager, ending at the beginning of the year when he was succeeded by Chris Powell.

The Indian Super League has been a popular destination for English managers since its inception in 2013.

John Gregory's Chennaiyin won last season's Indian Super League

Peter Reid and Teddy Sheringham have both managed Atletico Kolkata, while Peter Taylor was boss of Kerala Blasters in 2015. David James began the season as Kerala manager but was sacked earlier this month.

John Gregory remains at Chennaiyin after leading the Tamil Nadu- side to the title last year, while Steve Coppell is at ATK, having managed Jamshedpur and Kerala in previous editions of the league. David Platt was manager at Pune in 2015.