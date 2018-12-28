Liverpool v Arsenal: Sky Sports Six-a-Side Elite Player Report

Play Six-a-Side for the chance to win £1,000

This Saturday's Sky Sports Six-a-Side match-up sees Arsenal travel to unbeaten Premier League leaders Liverpool.

At the halfway point, Liverpool top the table with 16 wins and three draws from their opening 19 matches, giving them a six-point margin over Tottenham and seven over Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp's side have now won eight in a row, but last dropped points against Unai Emery's Arsenal, who saw their 22-match unbeaten run come to an end against Southampton. Since then, they have picked up a win over Burnley and drawn at Brighton, leaving them in fifth and two points adrift of Chelsea.

All four Elite Players possess a point-pulling power and pose the capacity to bring in a hefty haul of points from this blockbuster match. Take a look at the contenders and select your Sky Sports Six-a-Side team.

Mohamed Salah

The Premier League Golden Boot winner of last year has 12 goals to his name this season, only bettered by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with five of those goals coming in his last four Premier League games

Salah has created 41 chances for team-mates, just under double the tally of his closest challenger from Elite Players, Sadio Mane with 22.

The Liverpool striker is the highest scoring out of Elite Players with 1001 Six-a-Side points, leaving him as the obvious frontrunner of choice, with 50.4 per cent of Sky Sports Six-a-Side players backing the Egyptian to impress at Anfield.

Sadio Mane

Mane has seven league goals this year and has arguably not hit his best yet, despite making 22 chances for his Liverpool colleagues.

Eight of these chances have been created in the last three games, contributing to the win in each of those matches. He has accumulated 208.5 Six-a-Side points from passing, proving he can earn a respectable tally from varying fields.

The winger has only been selected by a shrewd 18.7 per cent of Sky Sports Six-a-Side competitors, so it could put you ahead of the pack if he has a stand-out performance like he has managed before.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang is the Premier League's top scorer with 13 goals, with three assists to his name too. He has 23 goals in 32 Premier League appearances since joining Arsenal in the January transfer window.

The forward has created a modest 18 chances and has attained more Six-a-Side points from clearances and aerial duels combined - 70- than any other Elite Player.

His selection percentage currently stands at 27.8 which could be considered too few, so why miss out on recruiting his services and earning valuable Sky Sports Six-a-Side points?

Lucas Torreira

Torreira scored an important fourth in Arsenal's derby win over Tottenham and his only other goal this season came acrobatically against Huddersfield, despite playing in a holding midfield role.

The Uruguayan has been fouled 47 times thus far, accumulating 94 Six-a-Side points and trumping the other Elite Players by some distance.

He has struck more successful passes than any other Elite Player, 896 in total, which eclipses any other of his challengers by more than double, proving he can rack up a reliable source of points from playing in a deeper-lying position than the other Elite Players.