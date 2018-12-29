Hibernian fan arrested after 'racist' abuse towards Clevid Dikamona

Hearts' Clevid Dikamona at full-time

Hibernian have arrested a 65-year-old fan who allegedly directed racist abuse towards Hearts' Clevid Dikamona during the Edinburgh derby.

Television coverage showed the supporter appearing to aim racist comments at the 28-year-old Congo international.

Hibs condemned the "unacceptable" incident following the 1-0 defeat at Easter Road, and said they would do "everything possible to identify the individual concerned and take the appropriate action".

Six arrests were made at the Edinburgh derby on Saturday in total.

The previous meeting between the sides was marred when Hibernian manager Neil Lennon was struck with a coin at Tynecastle.

A punch was also aimed at Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal, while a man was later charged with assaulting an assistant referee.