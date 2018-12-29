Hibernian investigating alleged racist abuse towards Clevid Dikamona

Hearts' Clevid Dikamona at full-time

Hibernian have launched an investigation to identify a fan who allegedly directed racist abuse towards Hearts' Clevid Dikamona during the Edinburgh derby.

Television coverage showed a supporter appearing to aim racist comments at the 28-year-old.

Hibs were quick to condemn the action following the 1-0 defeat at Easter Road.

A statement read: "The club will do everything possible to identify the individual concerned and take the appropriate action. It's unacceptable."

Police Scotland say they are aware of the alleged incident.

The previous meeting between the sides was marred when Hibernian manager Neil Lennon was struck with a coin at Tynecastle.

A punch was also aimed at Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal, while a man was later charged with assaulting an assistant referee.