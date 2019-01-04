Live EFL on Sky Sports: Nottingham Forest vs Derby, Sheffield Wednesday vs Sheffield United and more

Nottingham Forest vs Derby will be shown live on Sky Sports

Sky Sports has announced its latest selection of live Sky Bet EFL fixtures, with six more games in February and March.

Two massive derbies have been added to the schedule. Nottingham Forest vs Derby will be live on Monday, February 25 and the Steel City derby between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United will be a week later on Monday, March 4.

Latest confirmed games - February and March Sunderland vs Accrington (7.45pm)* Fri Feb 15 Southend vs Portsmouth (12.30pm)* Sat Feb 16 Blackburn vs Middlesbrough (1pm)* Sun Feb 17 West Brom vs Sheff Utd (5.30pm) Sat Feb 23 Nottingham Forest vs Derby (7.45pm) Mon Feb 25 Sheff Wed vs Sheff Utd (7.45pm) Mon Mar 4 *Fixtures subject to participation in FA Cup Round Five

There are also three more games added in February, as Sunderland host Accrington (Friday, February 15) and Southend face Portsmouth (Saturday, February 16) in League One, while on Sunday, February 17 there will be more Sky Bet Championship action as Blackburn welcome Middlesbrough to Ewood Park. However, all three of those games are subject to those sides being in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sheffield United is live in March

Here are all the live games coming up that have been confirmed so far...

Sky Bet EFL games live on Sky Sports

January

Fri 11: Leeds vs Derby (7.45pm)

Sat 12: Millwall vs Blackburn (5.30pm)

Fri 18: Norwich vs Birmingham (7.45pm)

Sat 19: Swansea vs Sheffield United (5.30pm)

Mon 21: Bolton vs West Brom (7.45pm)

February

Fri 1: Preston vs Derby (7.45pm)

Sat 2: Leeds vs Norwich (5.30pm)

Fri 8: Aston Villa vs Sheffield United (7.45pm)

Sat 9: Stoke vs West Brom (5.30pm)

Sun 10: Norwich vs Ipswich (12pm)

Tue 12: West Brom vs Nottingham Forest (8pm)

Wed 13: Brentford vs Aston Villa (7.45pm), Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough (7.45pm)

Fri 15: Sunderland vs Accrington (7.45pm)*

Sat 16: Southend vs Portsmouth (12.30pm)*

Sun 17: Blackburn vs Middlesbrough (1pm)*

Sat 23: West Brom vs Sheffield United (5.30pm)

Mon 25: Nottingham Forest vs Derby (7.45pm)

March

Mon 4: Sheffield Wednesday vs Sheffield United (7.45pm)

*Fixtures subject to participation in FA Cup Round Five

