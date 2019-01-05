Star Sixes round-up: Scotland beat England to go second in table

James McFadden scored as Scotland beat England

England, Scotland and Rest of the World are in contention to make the final of the Star Sixes tournament in Glasgow after an absorbing second day.

Scotland and Rest of the World were the only teams to claim two wins from their two matches on Saturday.

Rest of the World started the day with a 2-1 victory over Republic of Ireland.

Live Star Sixes Football Live on

Gaizka Mendieta scored the opener before Stephen Hunt deflected a cross into his own net. Jason McAteer pulled a goal back for Ireland but they could not find another to equalise.

Scotland won 2-0 against Wales thanks to goals from Charlie Miller and Lee McCulloch.

Well played #Scotland, sets up a juicy final day tomorrow! Scotland v Rest of the World, we play Republic of Ireland. Could #England v Scotland be the @StarSixes final? pic.twitter.com/CVneGkzMMD — David James (@jamosfoundation) January 5, 2019

Emile Heskey scored twice as England ran out 5-2 winners against Northern Ireland. Darren Bent, David Dunn and Joe Cole were also on the scoresheet for England.

Rest of the World secured their second victory of the day as they won 7-3 against Wales, who are bottom with four defeats from four matches.

Stiliyan Petrov, Robert Pires, Mendieta and Jay-Jay Okocha all scored for Rest of the World.

VAR?!



Sublime stuff from @StanPetrov19 sees the Rest of the World on course for top of the table at the @StarSixes



Watch live now on Sky Sports Football. pic.twitter.com/Tj44bIooTW — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 5, 2019

Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland drew 3-3 before Scotland ended the day in perfect style for most of the fans at the Glasgow venue by beating England 4-1.

James McFadden scored twice and Barry Ferguson and McCulloch also found the net.

The action starts at 5pm on Sunday with Wales facing Northern Ireland. Scotland then play Rest of the World before England take on Republic of Ireland.

There is then a fifth-place play-off followed by a third-place play-off and the final.

The FansBet Star Sixes action continues on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Football from 4.30pm.