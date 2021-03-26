Who should be in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the tournament? Pick your 23-man squad and share your selection. The 12-month postponement to the tournament has given some English players a chance to impress Southgate, with the likes of Jesse Lingard, Ollie Watkins and Jude Bellingham staking a claim for a spot in the squad. Southgate's final selection should be made in late May, with the tournament kicking off on June 11 and England's first game against Croatia at Wembley on June 13. England then host rivals Scotland at Wembley on June 18, before finishing off their Group D campaign against Czech Republic on June 22. Get Sky SportsEuro 2020 fixtures and full scheduleEngland's potential route for Euro 2020Which three goalkeepers will Southgate select? With an abundance of attacking riches, who misses out? And who will be left at home in defence as Southgate experiments with five and four-man defences? England's fixtures: Sunday June 13 - Group D: England vs Croatia; Kick-off 2pm (London)Friday, June 18 - Group D: England vs Scotland; Kick-off 8pm (London)Tuesday June 22 - Group D: Czech Republic vs England; Kick-off 8pm (London)Select your 23-man squad below and then share your selection on social media...