Turkish prosecutors launch investigation into footballer accused of alleged razor attack

Turkish prosecutors have launched an investigation into a footballer who has been accused of allegedly injuring four other players with a "sharp object" during a game in Turkey.

The country's state-run Anadolu Agency says four members of the Sakaryaspor team have accused Amed SFK midfielder Mansur Calar of wounding them with what is believed to be a razor during a match on Saturday.

A Turkish court has imposed a travel ban on Calar pending the outcome of an investigation into the incident that happened in the mostly Kurdish populated city of Diyarbakir.

Amed SFK have denied the allegations and in turn have accused Sakaryaspor's players of aiming to cause "tensions and enmity."

Amed SFK, whose fan base is largely Kurdish, frequently faces hostility in away games, especially in regions where Turkish nationalist sentiments run high.