EFL Essential Stats: Aston Villa derby focus, Middlesbrough's goalless draws

Jack Grealish scored in Aston Villa's 4-0 win over Derby

From Aston Villa's derby preparations to Middlesbrough's goalless draw record, we pick out five stats from the weekend in the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two.

Vibrant Villa

3:03 Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship between Aston Villa and Derby Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship between Aston Villa and Derby

Aston Villa won 4-0 at home to Frank Lampard's Derby on Saturday to give Dean Smith his biggest win as Villa manager.

All four Villa goals were scored in the first half, the first time they had managed that in a league game since a 4-0 Premier League win at Sunderland in March 2015.

0:30 Jack Grealish scored a sensational goal on his return to the Aston Villa side to put them 4-0 up against Derby Jack Grealish scored a sensational goal on his return to the Aston Villa side to put them 4-0 up against Derby

Villa's focus now switches to Sunday's Second City derby at Birmingham - live on Sky Sports Football this weekend.

Birm'ham vs A Villa Live on

Should the away side win then it will be only the second time that they have won successive games under Smith and fans will hope that it gives them momentum for the final 10 games.

However, there are no guarantees of that and Birmingham have actually fared better than Villa since losing 4-2 at Villa Park on November 25.

Tale of the Tape Since first derby Aston Villa Birmingham Wins 4 7 Points 21 26 Goals scored 30 28 Goals conceded 28 21 Clean sheets 4 6 Formations 4 1 Points dropped 11 4

November's win put The Villans three points above The Blues but they now find themselves two points behind.

Regardless of how their season pans out, Villa fans will be hoping that their side can register a first league double over their local rivals since 2009-10 when they were both in the Premier League.

Bees Buzzing

3:20 Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship as Brentford and QPR Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship as Brentford and QPR

Dean Smith's former club Brentford recorded a fifth successive home win in the Championship on Saturday, beating local rivals QPR 3-0 at Griffin Park. Neal Maupay opened the scoring in the 50th minute to become the first Brentford player to score 20 league goals in a season since Lloyd Owusu in 2001-02.

Home league goals in 2019 Brentford 18 Bury 17 Hull 17 Manchester City 15 Arsenal 15

He also became the first French player to score 20 or more goals in a single league season since Thierry Henry scored 27 for Arsenal back in 2005-06.

The Bees have scored an impressive 18 goals in their six home games in 2018 - more than any other side in England's top four leagues.

Miserly Middlesbrough

1:15 Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship as Wigan hosted Middlesbrough Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship as Wigan hosted Middlesbrough

Brentford's next game is away at Middlesbrough who draw 0-0 at Wigan on Saturday. It was Tony Pulis' side's fifth goalless draw of the season, which is more than any other Championship side and only three EFL sides have been involved in more.

Games drawn 0-0 in EFL this season Blackpool 7 Bristol Rovers 6 Shrewsbury 6 Middlesbrough 5

Boro have conceded just 24 goals this season, four fewer than any other EFL side with just 10 of those goals going in at the Riverside Stadium.

Strangely five of those 10 home goals conceded have come between minutes 16-30 and only the bottom two and Brentford (all six) have conceded more home goals in that time period.

Chirpy Canaries

2:35 Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship between Millwall and Norwich Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship between Millwall and Norwich

Norwich lead the way in the Championship following a 3-1 win at Millwall which gave Daniel Farke's side a third straight win.

The Canaries have the best away record in the division, taking 34 points from 18 away games and losing just twice on the road at Sheffield United and Preston.

Norwich's Teemu Pukki has scored in each of his last four league away games

Their success on their travels has been reliant on Teemu Pukki who has scored in each of his last four away league games for Norwich (five goals in total).

In total, the Finnish forward has scored 32 per cent of City's 34 away league goals, seven more than any of his team-mates have managed with defender Timm Klose and midfielder Marco Stiepermann with the next best tallies.

Top away scorers - Championship this season Player Club Goals % of sides away goals Che Adams Birmingham 12 44% Billy Sharp Sheffield United 12 43% Teemu Pukki Norwich 11 32%

Top Hatters

2:06 Highlights from the Sky Bet League One match between Luton Town and Rochdale Highlights from the Sky Bet League One match between Luton Town and Rochdale

From top of the Championship to top of League One where Luton extended their unbeaten run to 22 games with a 2-0 home win against Rochdale.

They are five points clear of second-placed Barnsley who themselves can boast a 15-game unbeaten run following their 3-0 win at Southend.

Luton at home in EFL this season Rank Points 46 1st Goals 45 2nd Conceded 12 =6th Clean sheets 10 =1st

The Hatters have 75 points from 35 games, which is their best ever total at this stage of a season, and some six points more than they had en route to promotion from League Two last season.

Luton's success has been based on their imperious home form. At Kenilworth Road, they have won 11 of their last 13, scored 37 goals in their last 14 and kept seven clean sheets in their last nine.

Bury Bagging

1:36 Highlights from the Sky Bet League Two match between Bury and Macclesfield Town Highlights from the Sky Bet League Two match between Bury and Macclesfield Town

In League Two, Bury carried on their fine recent form with an eighth win in 10 when they beat Macclesfield 3-0 at home on Saturday.

Most home goals - League Two this season Bury 45 Colchester 33 Oldham 31 Lincoln 30 Mansfield 30 MK Dons 30

The Shakers have scored 45 goals at Gigg Lane this season, more than any other side in the EFL and 12 more than any other side in their division.