LISTEN: The Debate podcast - Liam Rosenior and Ryan Mason

Listen to Tuesday's edition of The Debate, as Liam Rosenior and Ryan Mason join Geoff Shreeves to discuss the big topics.

Former Tottenham midfielder Mason assesses Spurs' progression in the Champions League after they beat Borussia Dortmund to reach the quarter-finals.

There's also talk about Jadon Sancho's value and Gareth Bale's future and whether he could return to the Premier League.

LISTEN: The Debate podcast

Mason and Rosenoir also discuss Javi Garcia's achievements at Watford and different methods of rating managers' success.

Listen to The Debate podcast and subscribe to listen to every episode via your favourite podcast app