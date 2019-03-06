WATCH: In Guatemala, player climbs ladder to change the score
Deportivo Carcha's Luis Acuna climbed a ladder to change the score after converting against Deportivo Jocotan in Guatemala's second division.
Acuna scored the only goal in Carcha's 1-0 win over Jocotan in Guatemala's Clausura tournament at the weekend.
And after he converted from the spot with pin-point accuracy, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way, Acuna bizarrely decided to take scoreboard responsibilities into his own hands.
In a very unique way to celebrate a goal, he headed straight for the nearby ladder before changing the zero to a one - with a bit of assistance.
