European paper talk: Real Madrid lining up Zinedine Zidane return?

Could Zinedine Zidane be set to return to the Real Madrid dugout?

All the latest transfer news and rumours from the European press as Fiorentino Perez is reportedly trying to bring Zinedine Zidane back to Real Madrid this summer.

Spain

Real Madrid president Perez will try to coax Zidane back to the club this summer. Zidane stepped down as Real boss at the end of last season after winning three consecutive Champions League titles and is viewed as the ideal man to get the team back on track. (Marca)

Jose Mourinho is, however, also being considered. The Portuguese coach spent three seasons in charge at the Bernabeu and Perez will sound out the former Manchester United boss on Thursday over a return to the Bernabeu. (AS)

That means beleaguered coach Santiago Solari will remain in charge until the end of the season. Real's hierarchy considered sacking the Argentine after Tuesday's defeat to Ajax but held off with not suitable replacement currently available. (Marca)

Santiago Solari may stay on as Real Madrid boss until the end of the season

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has confirmed the club's interest in Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt. "We have to talk about it in March, which is when we take the decisions, but his name is on the table," said Bartomeu. The La Liga leaders have already signed Frenkie de Jong from the Dutch club. (Cadena SER)

Bartomeu also refused to rule out a future move for Neymar but claimed Ousmane Dembele was better than the Brazilian. "I won't say yes or no [about Neymar returning]," Bartomeu said. "Barca made a sporting bet [when Neymar left] and went for players like Dembele and Coutinho. Dembele is better than Neymar. He's at Barca and he is better." (Cadena SER)

Italy

Massimiliano Allegri is said to have fallen out with club president Andrea Agnelli

A rift has emerged between Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri and the club's president Andrea Agnelli. Allegri is supposedly unhappy with the criticism he received after his side's Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid and that has led to friction between the pair. (Corriere dello Sport)

Contract talks between Suso and Milan have hit an impasse, with the club £800,000 shy of meeting the Spaniard's demands. The winger's current deal expires in 2023 but contains a £32m release clause, a figure interested clubs, such as Tottenham and Chelsea, could easily meet. (Corriere dello Sport)

Eusebio Di Francesco could be sacked by Roma after his side's elimination from the Champions League. Porto overcame a first leg deficit to knock the Serie A side out of the competition and the Roma hierarchy will meet today to discuss the future of Di Francesco. (Sky Sport Italia)

Germany

Robert Lewandowski is reportedly set to be offered a new contract

Bayern Munich plan to offer Robert Lewandowski a new contract despite their interest in Liverpool transfer target Timo Werner. The 30-year-old's current deal expires in 2021 but the Bundesliga club want to extend that deal as a show of faith in the Pole. (Bild)

New Schalke sporting director Jochen Schneider plans to move on 11 players this summer. Amine Harit, Sebastian Rudy and Ralf Fahrmann are expected to be the most high-profile departures. (Bild)

Dodi Lukebakio has been on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf from Watford

Fortuna Dusseldorf held a meeting with Watford this week to try to structure a deal for Dodi Lukebakio. The 21-year-old winger has struck eight goals - including a hat-trick against Bayern Munich - and is wanted by Borussia Dortmund and Gladbach. However, Fortuna hope to agree either a loan move or a permanent transfer for Lukebakio with Watford. (Bild)

France

Paris Saint-Germain have been savaged by the French media after Manchester United's shock Champions League victory at the Parc de Princes. "The Camp Nou episode should have been the worst moment in its history. But that of yesterday is undoubtedly a tone above." (L'Equipe)