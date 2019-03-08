European paper talk: Manchester United open Bruno Fernandes talks

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with Sporting over Bruno Fernandes

Portugal

Manchester United have opened talks with Sporting Lisbon over a deal for 24-year-old Portugal midfielder Fernandes. The midfielder has struck 23 goals in all competitions this season and is also a Chelsea and Liverpool transfer target. (A Bola)

Spain

Florentino Perez threatened to kick Seegio Ramos out of Real Madrid during a heated exchange after the club's Champions League exit.

The Los Blancos president criticised the players' performances this season while Ramos questioned the club's failure to find a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Perez hit back that the defender could be sold in the summer, only for Ramos to claim he would leave with his head held high. (AS and Marca)

Isco did not board the Real Madrid team bus

Isco has apologised to the Real Madrid squad for not boarding the team bus ahead of Real's Champions League clash with Ajax on Tuesday. (Marca)

Santiago Solari will remain in charge of Real Madrid until Monday as the club continue to search for a replacement for the Argentine. Perez wants a top-level coach in place to ensure the club finish in the top four this season. Jose Mourinho is the frontrunner to take the job on an interim basis. (Sport)

Eder Militao is set to move to Real Madrid

There will be an overhaul of the Real Madrid squad this summer. A centre-back, a left-back, two midfielders and a top striker are all wanted, while Porto's Eder Militao is also expected to arrive. (Marca)

Paris Saint-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi wants to bring Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak to the Parc des Princes this summer. The Slovenian's current contract has an £85m release clause. (Marca)

France

After their shock Champions League elimination, PSG plan to freshen up their squad in the summer. Thomas Meunier, Christopher Nkunku and winger Jese will be sold while the club will also consider offers for Angel Di Maria and striker Edinson Cavani. (L'Equipe)

Italy

Mauro Icardi has not been training with Inter Milan

Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti says Mauro Icardi has refused to return to training. The Argentine hasn't featured for the club since being stripped of the captaincy last month due to pain in his knee, although tests have shown there to be no problem. Spalletti said: "We asked Mauro if he felt like resuming training… he replied: 'No, I still feel pain. I'll tell you when I feel ready to play'." (Sky Sport Italia)

Germany

Werder Bremen's Maximilian Eggestein remains a Borussia Dortmund transfer target but the clubs haven't held talks over a potential £25m deal. (Sport Bild)