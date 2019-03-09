Anderson Lopes' barrier jump celebration backfires

0:41 Anderson Lopes’ attempt to celebrate his first goal for new club Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo backfired spectacularly after a brave leap into the unknown. Anderson Lopes’ attempt to celebrate his first goal for new club Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo backfired spectacularly after a brave leap into the unknown.

The Brazilian striker made his debut at the Sapporo Dome on Saturday, scoring an impressive four goals in a 5-2 J1 League win over Shimizu S-Pulse.

But his debut will only be remembered for one reason.

After getting off the mark from the penalty spot, Lopes failed to acknowledge the significant 10-foot drop as he lept over the advertising boards in pure joy.

Other than the wounding of his pride, the tumble didn't seem to have too much of an effect the 25-year-old went on to score three more goals to cap off a bizarre day at the office.

