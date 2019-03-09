La Liga: Lionel Messi on target as Barcelona win, Atletico keep pressure on

Lionel Messi helped Barcelona to victory over Rayo Vallecano

Lionel Messi scored a penalty and set up another goal as Barcelona came back to beat Rayo Vallecano 3-1 and stay firmly in control of La Liga.

Messi crossed for Gerard Pique to cancel out an opening goal by Rayo's Raul de Tomas, then Messi put the hosts ahead at Camp Nou with a spot kick early in the second half.

Luis Suarez tapped in a pass from substitute Ivan Rakitic to put the result beyond doubt with eight minutes remaining.

Barcelona stayed seven points ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid, who beat Leganes 1-0.

Real Madrid was in distant third place at 15 points adrift before visiting Valladolid on Sunday.

Second-placed Atletico pulled to within four points of Barcelona before Barca's match got under way. Atletico rested regular starters ahead of the Champions League match at Juventus on Tuesday, when the Spanish side will look to defend a 2-0 first-leg win and reach the quarterfinals.

Atletico celebrate their win over Leganes

Substitute Saul Niguez scored the sole goal in the 50th minute, when he finished off the rebound of his own penalty kick that was initially saved by Leganes goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

Coach Diego Simeone didn't start first-choice players Niguez, Alvaro Morata, Thomas Lemar and Juanfran Torres, while Diego Godin and Koke both served suspensions. Diego Costa, Filipe Luis and Lucas Hernandez were out injured.

Niguez went on at halftime to substitute Andres Solano, who made his first-team debut, and broke the deadlock after Angel Correa was tripped inside the area by Leganes' Kenneth Omeruo.

Thomas Partey went close to a second goal a minute after Niguez's goal with a long strike that hit the crossbar. Lemar, who substituted Antoine Griezmann at halftime, also struck the woodwork with a free kick in the 62nd.

Elsewhere, fifth-place Alaves was held by Eibar at home to 1-1.