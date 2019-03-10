LISTEN: Gary Neville podcast - Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United

Martin Tyler is joined by Gary Neville to reflect on Manchester United's 2-0 loss to Arsenal and the impact on the top four race.

Arsenal are now two points clear inside the top four after winning at the Emirates and Neville looks at what this could mean for the race for Champions League football.

They also talk about other incidents from Sunday, including a pitch invader attacking Jack Grealish in Aston Villa's Sky Bet Championship win against Birmingham.

