EFL comedy night sees 'staggering' scenes at Luton and goalkeeper howlers galore

It was a funny Tuesday night of action in the EFL with a staggering defender, a hilarious moment at Bramall Lane and some goalkeeping howlers

Having a moment to forget on live TV is always a nightmare, but your mates won't bring it up again will they? Fat chance.

One Sheffield United supporter made a bit of a mess when trying to return the ball to the players in their match against Brentford at Bramall Lane, and as you can imagine his mates behind him were less than sympathetic!

There were 'staggering' scenes at Bradford where Luton's Sonny Bradley had a bit of banter with the bantams.

He was given a shove by Bradford's Lewis O'Brien in the penalty area during their 1-0 win at the Northern Commercials Stadium - and took the opportunity to show off his acting skills.

And it was a night of jeepers 'keepers.

WARNING! Notts County stopper Ryan Schofield, Swindon keeper Lawrence Vigouroux and Wigan's Jamie Jones - you may want to look away now.

