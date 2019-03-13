Easter EFL games on Sky Sports revealed

Follow the Championship promotion race on Sky Sports

There will be eight EFL clashes shown on Sky Sports over Easter weekend, including Championship title-chasers Leeds, Norwich and Sheffield United.

Sky Sports Football viewers will be able to enjoy four games back-to-back on Good Friday, April 19, with Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest (12.30pm) followed by Burton vs Portsmouth (3pm), Sunderland vs Doncaster Rovers (5.15pm) and Norwich vs Sheffield Wednesday (7.45pm).

The EFL action continues on Saturday, April 20, with Accrington Stanley taking on League One leaders Luton Town (5.30pm).

Then Bank Holiday Monday, April 22, sees three more EFL fixtures take place on Sky Sports, with Portsmouth vs Coventry (12.30pm), Oldham Athletic vs Mansfield Town (3pm) and Brentford vs Leeds United (5.15pm) on the agenda.

EFL Easter weekend fixtures live on Sky Sports

Friday, April 19

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest (12.30pm)

Burton Albion vs Portsmouth (3pm)

Sunderland vs Doncaster Rovers (5.15pm)

Norwich City vs Sheffield Wednesday (7.45pm)

Saturday, April 20

Accrington Stanley vs Luton Town (5.30pm)

Monday, April 22

Portsmouth vs Coventry City (12.30pm)

Oldham Athletic vs Mansfield Town (3pm)

Brentford vs Leeds United (5.15pm)

Go here for a full list of football being shown on Sky Sports