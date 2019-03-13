Women's Super League: Nikita Parris hat-trick secures Manchester City win against Reading

Nikita Parris scored a hat-trick for Manchester City

Nikita Parris scored a first-half hat-trick as Women's Super League leaders Manchester City won 4-3 at Reading to go five points clear of second-placed Arsenal.

After the hosts took an early lead through Brooke Chaplen, City went 3-1 up via efforts from Parris in the 15th, 36th and 39th minutes.

Demi Stokes extended the advantage nine minutes into the second half, before Reading hit back through a Fara Williams penalty just after the hour mark.

Kirsty Pearce scored with three minutes of normal time remaining, but the visitors held out for the win.

While Nick Cushing's side have three matches left, Arsenal play the first of the six they have remaining on Thursday when they host Bristol City. The top two play each other in their final fixture of the campaign at Arsenal on May 12.

Third-placed defending champions Chelsea, who have played as many games as City, are a point behind Arsenal after they thrashed Liverpool 4-0 at Prenton Park, with Parris' England team-mate Fran Kirby netting a hat-trick of her own.

Kirby scored two goals in the first half, the second a penalty, and completed her treble shortly after the break. Substitute Adelina Engman also got on the score sheet, in stoppage time.

At the other end of the table, 10th-placed Everton are five points clear of rock-bottom Yeovil with a game in hand over them.

Everton won 1-0 at West Ham thanks to substitute Hannah Cain's late goal, while Yeovil drew 1-1 at home against Brighton, equalising through Ellie Mason after Victoria Williams' opener.

Everton have six matches left while Yeovil have five.