Jarrod Bowen 'turned down' Cardiff move after Emiliano Sala death

Jarrod Bowen has scored 18 goals in 36 games for Hull this season

Hull forward Jarrod Bowen says he turned down the chance to sign for Cardiff in January as he would have found the prospect of replacing Emiliano Sala "uncomfortable".

Sala signed for Cardiff during the winter transfer window, but died just days later when the plane carrying him to Wales crashed into the English Channel.

The Bluebirds did not sign a replacement for Sala during the remaining days of the window, although Bowen claims he was offered the chance to join the Premier League side.

Emiliano Sala died when his plane crashed into the Channel

Talking of Cardiff's approach in January, Bowen said: "The whole situation was very uncomfortable. Of course, it was nothing to do with how I view Cardiff as a club, but the whole story around Sala was just so tragic.

"To join Cardiff knowing that he was meant to play for them would have been incredibly difficult and not something that filled me with any enthusiasm.

4:38 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich and Hull Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich and Hull

"Of course, any transfer would have needed Hull's approval in any case, but from my personal point of view it was never a starter, not under those circumstances. It just felt wrong.

"Now we know for certain that Emiliano died. It still feels unbelievable that his life could be cut short like that, it seems so cruel."