Who's on Sky Sports this weekend?

Weekend’s shows on Sky Sports

It's a big weekend of football on Sky Sports, with Liverpool, Everton and Chelsea all on the box as well as all your favourites.

Fulham vs Liverpool, Sky Sports Premier League from 1.30pm

Can Liverpool take advantage of Manchester City's involvement in the FA Cup to steal a march on their title rivals and return to the Premier League summit? Or can Scott Parker's Fulham upset the odds and increase their slim chances of survival?

Fulham vs Liverpool Live on

Everton vs Chelsea, Sky Sports Premier League from 4.15pm

The pressure is on Chelsea after they could only rescue a last-minute 1-1 draw with Wolves last weekend, and falling behind in the race for the top four. Can they bounce back at Everton, who are themselves smarting from blowing a 2-0 lead at Newcastle on Saturday?

Everton vs Chelsea Live on

Live football on Sky Sports Football

Leeds United vs Sheffield United, Saturday from 12pm

New York Red Bulls vs San Jose Earthquakes, Saturday from 7.50pm

Dundee vs Celtic, Sunday from 12pm

FC Cincinatti vs Portland Timbers, Sunday from 9.15pm

Our football shows

Soccer AM

Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky One, Saturday, 10am

Soccer AM Live on

Cardiff midfielder Harry Arter is in the studio to talk Premier League survival, with comedian Rick Edwards also on the sofa. The boys will be joined by rock band The Illicits too, with a performance from them to boot.

West Brom fans are in the studio for a packed show that includes all your favourites like Megnuts of the Week and Let's All Laugh at Diving, with Arter taking on Jimmy in a live version of You Know The Drill - with no second takes!

Soccer Saturday

Sky Sports News, Saturday, 12pm

Jeff Stelling is back to guide you through another packed schedule, providing updates of all the goals as they go in, along with plenty of fun and debate alongside Paul Merson, Charlie Nicholas, Matt Le Tissier and special guest Clinton Morrison.

Gillette Soccer Saturday Live on

Sunday Supplement

Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football, Sunday, 8.30am

The Sunday Supplement Live on

Host Neil Ashton is joined by the The Times' chief football correspondent Oliver Kay, the Daily Star's chief football writer Jeremy Cross and Vaishali Bhardwaj, sports journalist at the London Evening Standard, to run through all the top stories from the national newspapers.

Goals on Sunday

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, Sunday, 10am

Goals on Sunday Live on

Line up TBC