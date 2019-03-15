Who's on Sky Sports this weekend?
It's a big weekend of football on Sky Sports, with Liverpool, Everton and Chelsea all on the box as well as all your favourites.
Fulham vs Liverpool, Sky Sports Premier League from 1.30pm
Can Liverpool take advantage of Manchester City's involvement in the FA Cup to steal a march on their title rivals and return to the Premier League summit? Or can Scott Parker's Fulham upset the odds and increase their slim chances of survival?
Everton vs Chelsea, Sky Sports Premier League from 4.15pm
The pressure is on Chelsea after they could only rescue a last-minute 1-1 draw with Wolves last weekend, and falling behind in the race for the top four. Can they bounce back at Everton, who are themselves smarting from blowing a 2-0 lead at Newcastle on Saturday?
Live football on Sky Sports Football
- Leeds United vs Sheffield United, Saturday from 12pm
- New York Red Bulls vs San Jose Earthquakes, Saturday from 7.50pm
- Dundee vs Celtic, Sunday from 12pm
- FC Cincinatti vs Portland Timbers, Sunday from 9.15pm
Our football shows
Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky One, Saturday, 10am
Cardiff midfielder Harry Arter is in the studio to talk Premier League survival, with comedian Rick Edwards also on the sofa. The boys will be joined by rock band The Illicits too, with a performance from them to boot.
West Brom fans are in the studio for a packed show that includes all your favourites like Megnuts of the Week and Let's All Laugh at Diving, with Arter taking on Jimmy in a live version of You Know The Drill - with no second takes!
Sky Sports News, Saturday, 12pm
Jeff Stelling is back to guide you through another packed schedule, providing updates of all the goals as they go in, along with plenty of fun and debate alongside Paul Merson, Charlie Nicholas, Matt Le Tissier and special guest Clinton Morrison.
Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football, Sunday, 8.30am
Host Neil Ashton is joined by the The Times' chief football correspondent Oliver Kay, the Daily Star's chief football writer Jeremy Cross and Vaishali Bhardwaj, sports journalist at the London Evening Standard, to run through all the top stories from the national newspapers.
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, Sunday, 10am
