Napoli's David Ospina in hospital after suffering head injury

Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina has been taken to hospital after collapsing following a head injury during a Serie A game against Udinese.

Ospina, who is currently on loan from Arsenal, suffered a cut to the head early in the first half after colliding with Udinese winger Ignacio Pussetto while tying to cut out a cross.

Ospina received treatment and continued to play, but collapsed shortly before half-time and was stretchered off before being taken to hospital for tests.

David Ospina has had a CAT scan after being involved in a collision during the game. The scan has come back clear but Ospina will stay in a clinic overnight for observation. — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) March 17, 2019

Italian media reports said a CT scan was clear but Ospina will remain under observation for the next 24-48 hours.

Second-placed Napoli won the match 4-2 after Udinese had fought from 2-0 down to get back to 2-2. A Dries Mertens goal secured the points for Carlo Ancelotti's side.