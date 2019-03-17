Football News

Napoli's David Ospina in hospital after suffering head injury

Napoli confirm CT scan was clear and Ospina will stay in hospital overnight for observation

Last Updated: 17/03/19 8:27pm

Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina has been taken to hospital after collapsing following a head injury during a Serie A game against Udinese.

Ospina, who is currently on loan from Arsenal, suffered a cut to the head early in the first half after colliding with Udinese winger Ignacio Pussetto while tying to cut out a cross.

Ospina received treatment and continued to play, but collapsed shortly before half-time and was stretchered off before being taken to hospital for tests.

Italian media reports said a CT scan was clear but Ospina will remain under observation for the next 24-48 hours.

Second-placed Napoli won the match 4-2 after Udinese had fought from 2-0 down to get back to 2-2. A Dries Mertens goal secured the points for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

