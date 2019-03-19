Martin Tyler's stats: Richarlison's impressive debut Everton season, Lerma's disciplinary problems

1:38 Martin Tyler reveals the answer to last week’s teaser and provides us with another ahead of Liverpool's match with Fulham Martin Tyler reveals the answer to last week’s teaser and provides us with another ahead of Liverpool's match with Fulham

Has any Everton player scored more than Richarlison in their debut season at Goodison Park? Has Bournemouth star Jefferson Lerma picked up the most cautions this season? And was Harry Maguire's sending-off at Burnley the quickest in Premier League history?

Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler has the answers to those questions and more in his weekly stats column, and don't forget to try his teaser in the video above.

Martin's starting stats

Liverpool's Sadio Mane has now scored 11 goals in 11 matches in all competitions, nine in his last nine Premier League matches and seven in his last five games in all competitions.

However, it was also only the forward's second goal in his previous 12 away Premier League appearances, the other one being in controversial circumstances at West Ham. Mane had scored in Liverpool's first two away games of the season, but Sunday's strike was just his second on the road in the league since then.

For Fulham's Ryan Babel, it was his 100th Premier League appearance and his 14th Premier League goal and they are split 91-12 Liverpool and nine-two Fulham.

Meanwhile, James Milner is now unbeaten in all 51 games in which he has scored in the Premier League, a record the Liverpool midfielder extended at Craven Cottage. And 15 of his 21 Liverpool goals have been penalties, including 10 of his 16 in the Premier League, and 12 of his last 14 in all competitions.

And finally, it was Liverpool's sixth straight win over Fulham, including another double over the west Londoners this campaign.

Richarlison has scored 12 Premier League goals this season - has any Everton player netted more in the competition in their first campaign at Goodison? (Sam, Liverpool)

MARTIN SAYS: Richarlison's opener against Chelsea on Sunday took the Brazilian's goal tally to an impressive 12 in the league so far this season, the forward's first on Merseyside.

Richarlison has scored 12 league goals for Everton this season

And with seven matches still to play this campaign, the player has an excellent chance of beating the previous record held jointly by Andrei Kanchelskis, Yakubu and Romelu Lukaku, who each scored 15 times for Everton in their first seasons on Merseyside.

Brighton reached the FA Cup semi-finals after beating Millwall on penalties, but how many times has this happened before in the cup? (Sarah, Swansea)

MARTIN SAYS: Brighton's 5-4 win on penalties over Millwall in the last eight of the cup on Sunday was not the first time a side has reached the semi-finals of the cup after a penalty shootout.

In 1993, Sheffield United edged out Blackburn Rovers, who at the time were going for the Premier League title, 5-3 on penalties after a goalless draw in the first match at Ewood Park, followed by a 2-2 draw in the replay at Bramall Lane.

Mat Ryan was the hero for Brighton against Millwall

Five years later and the Blades were at it again, this time against Coventry after a pair of 1-1 draws could not separate the two teams, before Steve Thompson's men advanced to the semi-finals 3-1 in the shootout.

In the same season, Arsenal also got past West Ham 4-3 on penalties in their last-eight clash after the first tie had ended 1-1, before the replay also finished 1-1 after extra time at Upton Park.

However, while Sheffield United did not progress to the final in 1993 or 1998 - losing to Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle respectively - Arsenal did beat Wolves, before then overcoming Newcastle 2-0 in the final 21 years ago to seal a famous Double under Arsene Wenger.

Incidentally, penalty shootouts were first introduced into the FA Cup in the 1991-92 season, with the first tie to be decided that way being Rotherham against Scunthorpe in a first-round replay that campaign, with the Millers winning through 7-6 in the shootout.

Bournemouth's Jefferson Lerma has now picked up 11 yellow cards in his debut season in the Premier League - is that the most this campaign? (Jim, Poole)

MARTIN SAYS: Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma picked up another booking in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Newcastle after a crunching tackle on Ayoze Perez just 18 minutes into the match on the south coast.

And that means the Colombian has now been yellow carded 11 times in his debut campaign at the Vitality Stadium, one more than Newcastle's Fabian Schar - who is also in his first season in English football - Wolves' Ryan Bennett and Watford's Jose Holebas.

Harry Maguire collected a quick-fire red against Burnley on the weekend. Where does that rank in terms of the fastest red cards in the Premier League? (Nick, Bury)

Harry Maguire was sent off against Burnley after three minutes and 11 seconds

MARTIN SAYS: Leicester defender Harry Maguire was sent off after just three minutes and 11 seconds of Leicester's 2-1 win at Burnley on Saturday and that is the fifth-fastest Premier League red card since Opta records on this data began in 2006/2007.

The fastest came back in 2015 when West Brom's Gareth McAuley was sent off after just one minute and 29 seconds against Manchester City. However, it subsequently turned out that it was actually Craig Dawson who had committed the foul on City striker Wilfried Bony, only for referee Neil Swarbrick to mistakenly dismiss the Northern Ireland defender.

Here's the top five...

Fastest red cards in Premier League since 2006/07 Date Player Club Opposition Time March 21, 2015 Gareth McAuley West Bromwich Albion Manchester City 01:29 February 23, 2008 Martin Taylor Birmingham City Arsenal 02:33 January 1, 2008 Ibrahima Sonko Reading Portsmouth 03:03 February 8, 2014 Wes Brown Sunderland Hull City 03:08 March 16, 2019 Harry Maguire Leicester City Burnley 03:11

Meanwhile, Leicester's victory at Turf Moor was also the longest a side has been down to 10 men in a Premier League match and won.