David Beckham admits to using phone while driving his Bentley

David Beckham has admitted to driving his Bentley while using a mobile phone, police have said.

The former England captain was charged after a member of the public told police they saw the 43-year-old on the phone while driving in London's West End.

On Monday, Scotland Yard said: "The Met understands a postal guilty plea was subsequently received by Bromley Magistrates' Court."

The father of four was said to have been witnessed driving his 2018 Bentley while using his phone in Great Portland Street on November 21.

The matter is listed to be heard at the court in Bromley on Tuesday, but Beckham is not expected to attend and members of the press and public will not be admitted.

The hearing will be an administrative one, known as a single justice procedure, where a single magistrate may choose to impose points or a fine.

A spokesman for Beckham did not immediately reply to an email and Mr Freeman said he could not comment on the matter.