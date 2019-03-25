How Premier League clubs improve performance with Hankook tyres

5:29 We find out the secrets professional clubs use to improve performance. We find out the secrets professional clubs use to improve performance.

In the second episode of Behind the Beautiful Game, we find out the secrets Premier League clubs use to improve player performance.

Both Hankook tyres and elite football clubs have unique ways to increase performance and a key part of that is data analysis.

With Premier League football being played at a quicker and more competitive tempo than ever before, how do clubs track and increase performance?

We spoke to Barry McNeill, CEO of Catapult Sports, to find out more about the importance of data in the modern game.

He told Sky Sports: "Over the last 20 years we've seen this rise of how technology and analytics have really started to help coaches coach in a better way and to communicate with their players in a better way.

"Ultimately, drive objectivity in how we evaluate performance."

