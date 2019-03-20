Zlatan Ibrahimovic says Fabio Capello, not Jose Mourinho, was his best coach

Former England manager Fabio Capello was in charge of Zlatan Ibrahimovic during his two-year spell as manager of Juventus from 2004 to 2006

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has chosen Fabio Capello rather than Jose Mourinho as the best coach he has ever worked under.

The LA Galaxy striker is known to have a particularly strong relationship with Mourinho, who he played for at Inter Milan before they teamed up again at Manchester United in 2016.

While they were successful together on both occasions, Ibrahimovic cites his time with Capello at Juventus between 2004 and 2006 as a highlight.

He told The Mirror: "I could describe each (coach) but Fabio Capello stands out. He said: 'You score goals for me and if you don't score goals, you can sit up in the stand'.

"I like that. I like direct. I don't want someone saying: 'Wow, you're the best, what an amazing player you are.' I don't need to hear things I already know. I need somebody who puts fire on my skin."

Ibrahimovic scored 29 times in 53 appearances for Manchester United under Jose Mourinho

Ibrahimovic was more prolific under Mourinho than Capello, ending the 2008/09 campaign as Serie A's top scorer following 25 goals for Inter then getting 29 goals in 53 games for United.

By contrast, he found the net just 26 times in 92 matches for Capello during his time at the former Stadio delle Alpi.

Regardless of that, a dressing room row where Mourinho criticised Ibrahimovic in front of his team-mates at Inter stands out.

He added: "When they say he is too outspoken in the media, if he is outspoken in the media about you, he has been outspoken to you directly.

Ibrahimovic, now at LA Galaxy, came in for criticism from Mourinho during their time together at Inter Milan

"I had a situation at Inter where we had done a bad first half and in front of the team at half-time, he was criticising me.

"I was supposed to be getting an award for being the best player in Italy and he said: 'When you go on to that stage and receive your award, you should feel ashamed. The way you are playing now, you do not deserve it.'

"Him criticising players is nothing new. It is all about how you take it. Me? I said to myself, 'I will go out and show him and demonstrate I can do more and do better.'"