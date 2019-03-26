Jose Mourinho's next club: Inter Milan, Everton and PSG in the running

Jose Mourinho is looking for a new job, but where could he end up?

Jose Mourinho says he wants to return to management by June, but where will the next stop be on his eventful career? Sky Bet look at the odds.

One of his former clubs, Inter Milan, are among the favourites but there are a number of other big names and a few surprising ones among the market leaders.

Here, Sky Bet look at the names in the frame for Mourinho...

The Italian side make a lot of sense as Mourinho left on good terms to join Real Madrid. He won a famous treble there so would be a popular choice to return and replace Luciano Spalletti, who has his team in third in the league but 22 points behind Juventus.

Juve are on course for a ninth league title, winning every single one since Inter last won it, so the Milan side are desperate to try and break Juventus' stranglehold on Italian football, and what better way to do it then to bring Mourinho back to repeat the job he did last time?

Jose Mourinho won the treble at Inter Milan

A surprise name on the list as the Premier League doesn't seem to be the place for Jose anymore, but could billionaire owner Farhad Moshiri really push the boat out to try and take his team to the next level?

The team is still hoping to move into a new stadium on the banks of the River Mersey with Mourinho potentially the man to lead them there. The money is the big sticking point here though - Mourinho has not been known for being an underdog since his Porto days in Europe so right now, this one seems a bit far fetched.

Thierry Henry could not make it work at Monaco and it is hard to see Mourinho making a go of things. The club is not blessed with the biggest ground or fan base in the world and one which has become a team of developing young players and selling them on over recent years.

Could Thomas Tuchel be replaced by Jose Mourinho at PSG?

Despite not being the favourites to sign him as yet, Mourinho looks like the perfect man for the job on paper. The wealthy owners of PSG are desperate to make a splash on the Champions League after hitting a glass ceiling with Unai Emery, and seemingly Thomas Tuchel, having been knocked out in the last 16 for the last three years.

Star-studded names like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe mean they can win the French league with ease, but the Champions League is much bigger, and Mourinho knows exactly how to set a side up to win it. A dominant domestic champion with bottomless pockets and desperate for European glory sounds right up Mourinho's street while winning a league title in a fifth different country would also enhance his legacy.

There are signs that Bayern ailing slightly this season, with their big names getting older and Dortmund giving them all they can handle in the Bundesliga title race. Bayern could do with at least a bit of a revamp and manager Niko Kovac has not been a huge hit even with those inside his own club.

Mourinho would want assurances of a hefty transfer budget, but as with PSG, it would give him the chance to win a league title in a fifth different country.

