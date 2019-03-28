Harry Maguire transfer to Manchester United dismissed by Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers

1:10 Brendan Rodgers says there is nothing to add to speculation linking defender Harry Maguire with a potential transfer to Manchester United Brendan Rodgers says there is nothing to add to speculation linking defender Harry Maguire with a potential transfer to Manchester United

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has dismissed speculation linking defender Harry Maguire with a move to Manchester United this summer.

Maguire was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer after impressing for England at the World Cup, but the 26-year-old signed a new five-year deal with Leicester in September.

United are expected to begin to press ahead with transfer plans for the summer after appointing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on a three-year contract on Thursday.

Maguire has impressed with his performances for both club and country over the last year

"Harry's very much a Leicester City player," Rodgers said. "A fantastic player who signed a new contract last year.

"The squad is full of very talented players and of course when they play to a high level consistently, and if they're playing for their international teams as well, then of course that will always bring interest.

"I think all the players here are enjoying playing for Leicester City and I'm quite relaxed on the situation with all the players and if anything ever comes in we have to deal with it as a club."

After losing his first game in charge, Rodgers has guided his squad to two successive victories over Fulham and Burnley.

2:59 Highlights from Leicester's 2-1 win against Burnley in the Premier League Highlights from Leicester's 2-1 win against Burnley in the Premier League

With the best Leicester can hope for this season being a seventh-placed finish, Rodgers already has an eye on next season, and is confident the club will help him keep his squad in tact.

"The club will always do it's very best [to keep players]," Rodgers said.

"We know the game. You can never ever sit and say a player will definitely always be here and stay.

"All you can do is do your very best to offer the player the opportunity to develop."