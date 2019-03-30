Ryan Cresswell opens up on struggle with alcohol, says 'players can't hide issues forever'

Less than three years ago, Ryan Cresswell was celebrating winning the League Two title with Northampton under the management of Chris Wilder.

But now the 31-year-old defender is trying to work his way back up the leagues with National League North side Boston after finally admitting his addiction to alcohol was ruining his career.

Cresswell, who has also played for clubs including Bury, Southend and Rotherham, admits he was drinking before training, leading to him "being a shambles" during sessions.

He told Sky Sports News: "They classed it as 'functioning alcoholic', because I was drinking then I was training. So I'd stop, but I'd stop for two days, and then it would be, 'I'll just have one'.

Cresswell won the League Two title with Northampton in 2016

"That one would turn into another two days on it, with training in between, on my own at the pub, or I'd latch onto a couple of locals. I drank to the state where I could walk home, act normal, but I'd blacked out.

"At the time I didn't see it - but I did. That's just denial. I knew that drinking wasn't helping my injuries, but it was helping me get over them in my head."

Cresswell says he finally revealed his drinking to his manager, who arranged for him to check into the Sporting Chance clinic, a charity that provides care for athletes struggling with addiction.

He is now sober, but admits his struggle is not over, saying: "I suppose I wanted someone to grab my arm when I was going to have a pint to stop me from doing it.

Cresswell admits he was drinking heavily in between training sessions

"I struggled to deal with my emotions, because every time I've felt an emotion, I've picked a drink up. I've gone 215 days and I still want to pick a drink up when I feel an emotion coming. But I'm not going to. Not today anyway."

Cresswell believes his frank admission will strike a note with fellow footballers, and hopes it will encourage them to address their own issues.

"I know it will help football clubs," he said. "I've had players that I used to play with, players I've played against, sending me messages like, 'wow, didn't realise you were in that position'.

"It means a lot and it's quite emotional when players you've had battles against, or you've been sat in the changing room with, listen to what I've said.

Cresswell told Sky Sports he hopes his admission will encourage other players who are struggling with addiction to seek help

"Players that do listen to this - and I hope they do - they'll know themselves if they're hiding something. I assure you, you aren't going to keep them hidden forever.

"I hope this is going to be a stepping stone for players that need to go and ask for help but are scared to."

Cresswell is now able to enjoy his football again, and will be hoping to help new club Boston close a seven-point gap and sneak into the National League North play-offs.

He said: "I feel like now I'm in a position where I can go to a club and throw my all into it again.

"Playing games, being injury free, being able to go to the gym, not feel the aches and pains of a hangover. It's exciting."