#PassOnPlastic: Callum Hudson-Odoi vs Eden Hazard
Last Updated: 31/03/19 8:58pm
Chelsea stars Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eden Hazard are latest Premier League stars encouraging fans to #PassOnPlastic.
The Premier League and its clubs are working with Sky Ocean Rescue to inspire football fans to pass on plastic.
One of the many ways in which clubs are working to encourage fans to reduce plastic use in everyday life is through a reusable cup trial.
Four Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, have introduced reusable cups in place of single-use cups in a bid to reduce the plastic waste produced in stadiums on a matchday.
Hudson-Odoi and Hazard have come together to raise awareness for the campaign to stop the use and production of single-use plastics by taking on our #PassOnPlastic challenge.
Hit the video to see whether the 'master' or the 'apprentice' prevails!