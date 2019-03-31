Football News

#PassOnPlastic: Callum Hudson-Odoi vs Eden Hazard

Last Updated: 31/03/19 8:58pm
2:13
Chelsea stars Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eden Hazard are latest Premier League stars encouraging fans to #PassOnPlastic.
The Premier League and its clubs are working with Sky Ocean Rescue to inspire football fans to pass on plastic.

Cardiff vs Chelsea

March 31, 2019, 1:00pm

One of the many ways in which clubs are working to encourage fans to reduce plastic use in everyday life is through a reusable cup trial.

Four Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, have introduced reusable cups in place of single-use cups in a bid to reduce the plastic waste produced in stadiums on a matchday.

Hudson-Odoi and Hazard have come together to raise awareness for the campaign to stop the use and production of single-use plastics by taking on our #PassOnPlastic challenge.

Hit the video to see whether the 'master' or the 'apprentice' prevails!

