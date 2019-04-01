WATCH: Thierry Henry-inspired penalty goes wrong for Qatari side Al Gharafa

0:38 Seemingly inspired by an infamous failed penalty routine from former Arsenal players Thierry Henry and Robert Pires, Al Gharafa's Mehdi Taremi and Abdulaziz Hatem tried - and failed - with their own attempt on Saturday Seemingly inspired by an infamous failed penalty routine from former Arsenal players Thierry Henry and Robert Pires, Al Gharafa's Mehdi Taremi and Abdulaziz Hatem tried - and failed - with their own attempt on Saturday

Re-enacting a botched Arsenal penalty might not be the best idea - especially if you end up messing it up as well.

But that's exactly what happened to Qatari side Al Gharafa, when forward Mehdi Taremi tried to tee up team-mate Abdulaziz Hatem from the spot, in a style similar to how Thierry Henry and Robert Pires linked up memorably in a failed spot-kick for Arsenal against Manchester City back in 2005.

The Gharafa hotshot successfully passed his penalty into the run of Hatem rather than going straight for goal, but the midfielder, who scored for Qatar during the Asian Cup final earlier this season, left the opposition goalkeeper with an easy save from his weak effort.

Their attempt was, at least, better than that of the Gunners.

Pires attempted to pass the penalty but failed to properly connect with the ball, so it never reached Henry and City defender Sylvain Distin cleared it before referee Mike Riley gave a free-kick against them as he thought the winger had touched the ball twice.

The unusual routine was actually perfected by Ajax legend Johan Cruyff and team-mate Jesper Olsen back in 1982.

To view the penalty for yourself, click play on the video above.